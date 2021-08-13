Everest Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

