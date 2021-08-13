EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $57,437.90

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $57,437.90 and $163,538.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00337569 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00951869 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.