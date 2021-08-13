Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

