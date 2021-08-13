EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $99.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.