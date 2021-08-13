Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 60,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

