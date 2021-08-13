Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,185,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.