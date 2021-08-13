Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.55.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$86.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 in the last ninety days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

