Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GAN Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $717.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

