Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,429,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

EQIX stock opened at $811.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

