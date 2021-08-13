EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.90.

EPAM stock opened at $602.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $300.96 and a 1-year high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

