EOS Reaches Market Cap of $4.71 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00010558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,108,200 coins and its circulating supply is 956,024,455 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.