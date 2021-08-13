Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

EGLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $363.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

