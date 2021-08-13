Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entegris by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

