Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Earnings Results

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 99,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,057. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.