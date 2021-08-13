Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.03.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$270.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

