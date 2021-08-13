EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Critical Comparison

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnLink Midstream and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $3.89 billion 0.70 -$421.50 million $0.25 22.40 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.50 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream -3.72% -0.18% -0.07% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 2 4 2 0 2.00 DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $5.64, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Summary

DT Midstream beats EnLink Midstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas. The North Texas segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas. The Oklahoma segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and crude oil operations in ORV. The Corporate segment includes investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity, and general corporate assets and expenses. The company was founded in October 2013 and is headquartered

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

