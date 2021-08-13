Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,664,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

