Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,089,828 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ET opened at $9.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

