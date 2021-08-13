Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.58. 31,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,860,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $759.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

