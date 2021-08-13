Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $759.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.