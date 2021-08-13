Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $99.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after buying an additional 73,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

