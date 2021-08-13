Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,853 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,030. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

