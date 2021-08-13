Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

