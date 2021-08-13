Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 109,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. 7,347,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

