Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.00. 2,748,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.