Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,786.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,326,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $248.39. 4,385,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.52 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.