Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

PXD stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,405. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

