Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

