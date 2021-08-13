Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,468. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

