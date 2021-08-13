Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.54. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

