Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
Shares of ESALY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.54. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.32.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
