Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0412

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $111,718.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00375956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,910,450 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

