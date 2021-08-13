EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Update

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGF Theramed Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 39,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

