Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,943,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

