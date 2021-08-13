Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $17.69 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
