Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $17.69 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

