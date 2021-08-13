Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Edge Performance VCT Public’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EDGH remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.40) during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61).

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

