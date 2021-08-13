Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Edge Performance VCT Public’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON EDGH remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.40) during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of £91.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61).
