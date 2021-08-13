Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

NYSE ECVT opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

