Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
