ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$10.63 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.