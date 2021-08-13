Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.580-$6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $166.63. 5,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,815. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

