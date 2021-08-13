easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

