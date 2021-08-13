Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%.

EAST traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 317,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,950. The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

