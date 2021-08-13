Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $68.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.11 million to $69.48 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $61.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $275.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.32 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $306.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,040 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,220. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

