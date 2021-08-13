Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eargo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EAR traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 40,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,108. The company has a market capitalization of $981.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. Eargo has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

