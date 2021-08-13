Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 4238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11).

EAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

