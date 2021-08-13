Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $22.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Eargo stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eargo by 662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

