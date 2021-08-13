Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $52,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $281,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $158,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 21.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,397 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

