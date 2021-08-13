E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

EOAN opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.17. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

