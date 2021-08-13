Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 169,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,848,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

