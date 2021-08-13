Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,390.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.18 or 0.06995291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00392912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01379023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.72 or 0.00579258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00347686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00302209 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.