DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. 16,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,639. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

